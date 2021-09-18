CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

UC Davis Arboretum: a living museum, outdoor classroom, public garden

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you seek a relaxing outdoor outing this fall or anytime of the year, drive Interstate 80 west to the UC Davis Arboretum & Public Garden. The historical arboretum, started in 1936, is a garden of 100 acres of demonstration gardens and scientific collections. It is a living museum, an outdoor classroom, a public garden with more than 22,000 trees and plants and a variety of wildlife (butterflies, birds, ants, geese, swans, snakes, lizards, bats, turkeys, coyotes, squirrels, jackrabbits, hawks, ducks, turtles and many more).

