Saturday Weather Outlook: Hot weekend ahead

We have a summer-like weekend in store across the Big Country, and we’ll hold that heat through Monday. Most of us in the upper-90s Monday, with a few of us pushing into the triple digits due to compressional heating before our cold front moves through Tuesday. Thanks to the cold...
A pleasant fall weekend is expected in Central New York. Quiet on Saturday with increasing clouds then there’s a small chance for a few spotty showers Saturday night. Temperatures will be nice and mild reaching the low 70s Saturday afternoon and mid-60s on Sunday. Cool westerly winds flowing over the warm waters of Lake Ontario will lead to some lake-effect clouds and a few showers on Sunday, mainly in and around the Mohawk Valley with more sunshine expected further south and in the North Country.
Happy Friday! The fantastic fall feeling that has settled across the Carolinas this week will prove that it has some staying power. Despite a steady increase in temperatures into next week, humidity levels and rain chances will remain in a pit. High pressure is building in from the west, which should allow for plentiful sunshine for the virtual entirety of the next seven days. Expect highs to rise back into the 80s in the Piedmont by the end of the weekend, while the mountains hover near 70°. The Metro could even dance near 90° by the back half of next week, but the mugginess should stay away for now.
The first weekend of fall will see comfortable temperatures and mostly clear skies. There is a chance for a stray shower Saturday evening. OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Temperatures drop into the 50s. SATURDAY: Sunny skies in the morning. Skies get cloudier in the afternoon. Temperature highs reach near 74 degrees....
Today is the type of day when you can open up the windows and crank down the air conditioner. It’ll continue to be sunny and clear the rest of this evening. Temperatures will be running similar as yesterday. We’ll reach the low 80s, then temperatures will fall after sunset into the 60s by 9pm, then the mid 50s as we welcome in the weekend.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a great day to be a messenger of what mother nature has planned this weekend! I’m happy to say that the low humidity will continue for the next several days. Friday night football and other events will be good to go under clear skies and crisp conditions, 50s will be widespread again into Saturday morning, grab the sweaters if heading out. The afternoons will still be warm with low and middle 80s with sunshine, same can be said for Sunday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s by the middle part of next week, with a touch of humidity. Tropics wise we are watching Hurricane Sam that is forecast to become a major hurricane as it gets close to the Caribbean. We’ll keep you updated on the latest track. In the mean time enjoy your Friday night and make it a good one!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a chilly start with lows for some in the low 40s!
We have another seasonable day with highs near 70.
There’s a lot going on today around the region, so the big concern is light rain showers this afternoon and evening.
Models are dialing back a bit as the weak cold front crosses the region.
There’s not a lot of moisture with it, so the line breaks apart around 2:00 pm and many areas will just have a quick rain shower. Not everyone will see rain as these are scattered.
By the evening, we will have mostly cloudy skies and lows overnight in the low 50s.
Sunday will be gorgeous with breezy conditions at times and gusts as high as 20 mph but all in all plenty of sunshine with highs around 70!
Next week we get back to the low to mid 70s and it’s looking to stay dry with even more sunshine.
(CUMBERLAND, WI.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Cumberland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Another Ozone Action day has been issued for the DFW area again today. Limit time outdoors if you have respiratory problems. After a couple of days with below normal temperatures, warmer weather returns for the weekend. Morning temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s on Monday too, but we will also notice an increase in humidity by Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO (CBS) — An overnight rain shower has passed and the weekend looks sunny and nice from here. In fact, Ed Curran is calling it great apple picking weather!
Today- Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 70.
Tonight- Clear and 50.
Sunday- Mostly sunny and warmer, 78.
Monday- Sunshine and 84.
Sunrise- 6:42am
Sunset- 6:43pm
CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving cold front will cross the area around midnight, with scattered showers Friday night as the front passes.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain arrives after dark and is gone by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will drop to a low of about 51 overnight.
A sunny start to Saturday, with scattered clouds in the afternoon, and a cool breeze out of the west/northwest. It will stay cool, with a high around 70.
Warming by Sunday, with highs back in the upper 70s.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don’ let the quiet start to the day fool you South Florida, another round of storms will be developing this afternoon along the coast and then move slowly inland.
Realtime Doppler was tracking a few showers and storms early this morning in the Keys but for the most part the activity has stayed of the coast.
As things heat up today the sea breeze will develop and move inland, triggering showers and storms as it does. Without any significant breeze that means these storms will be slow to move through and out of the area, minor flooding...
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Monday, September 27: Light Rain Likely; Tuesday, September 28: Rain
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alameda: Saturday, September 25: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 27: Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight;
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall season is in full swing and this weekend is looking gorgeous. In fact, in light of the this great stretch of weather, the WCCO Weather Team has declared it a “#Top10Wx Weekend!”. Saturday will be for the fall-lovers out there with temperatures hitting the mid-60s...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall season is in full swing and this weekend is looking gorgeous.
In fact, in light of the this great stretch of weather, the WCCO Weather Team has declared it a “#Top10Wx Weekend!”
Saturday will be for the fall-lovers out there with temperatures hitting the mid-60s in the afternoon. Temperatures started out in the 40s in the morning, and the dew point is very dry.
It’ll be a great weather day for Minnesota sports, with Gophers football, St. Thomas football, MN United and the Twins all playing.
Sunday will be back to summer, with...
