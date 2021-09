Flower Rock Art: Join Tanya as she pays homage to her amazing Grandma with this one-of-a-kind piece of art to hang or give away. Have some fun using uniquely shaped, colored, and detailed rocks that have been specifically chosen just for you! Bags will be available on Sept. 29, and will contain everything you need to make your own stone flower. So let’s get rocking!! Ages 15 and up, registration is required.