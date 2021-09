Oregon’s Democratic lawmakers could release their final plans Tuesday for new congressional and legislative district maps after four whirlwind days of public hearings. They are scheduled to meet for a special session in Salem on Monday to vote on the proposed districts, which would determine how voters are represented for the next decade. Due largely to U.S. Census delays, Oregon legislators only have until Sept. 27 to pass new versions of the state’s 90 legislative districts and six congressional districts.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO