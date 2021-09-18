CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Louisianans Decide Whether To Save Their Most Valuable Possession – Their Homes

By Frank Morris
WAMU
 7 days ago

It’s been weeks since Hurricane Ida barrelled through Louisiana with 150 mph winds, damaging or destroying thousands of homes. Scores of people are still trying to figure how or whether to rebuild. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Louisianans’ way of life on the coast is threatened by the very plans meant to save their wetlands and barrier islands from rising seas

Waves of disaster have earned Louisiana a reputation as the place to watch for how climate change will impact coastal areas. Hurricane Ida was merely a punctuation mark in a series of devastating tropical cyclones, tragic inland floods, epic oil spills and deadly epidemics. Despite these all-too-frequent catastrophes, many residents...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisianans#Npr
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
96-5 The Fox

Here Are The 13 Most Violent Towns In North Dakota – Surprised?

How safe do you feel living here in Bismarck? Do you go for a walk at night? Any fears of violence in our city? Here is a list compiled by the FBI for 2019 - they kept statistics on 45 cities from North Dakota - everything from population to robbery/burglary/arson and violent crime. Any guesses before we begin on which North Dakota Town had the most violent crimes? Here are the top 13.
BISMARCK, ND
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Friend Reports Brian Laundrie Left House Without Cellphone or Wallet

Sources close to the family of Brian Laundrie are revealing pertinent information that could aid in the search for the person of interest. Since Laundrie went missing, the FBI and Florida police have yet to find any sign of the 23-year-old following the death of Gabby Petito. So far, authorities have thoroughly searched the Carlton Reserve. However, after a week of searching, they haven’t found any trace that Laundrie its 25,000-acre swampland. As a result, they’re taking a closer look at any tips they’ve received about Laundrie prior to and after his disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy