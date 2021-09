Missing from Troy, please keep your eyes open as far north as Saratoga Springs for Trishtian Knight who has been missing since Tuesday. The City of Troy Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old boy who they say has been missing since approximately 7 PM on Tuesday night. That's when they say Trishtian Knight rode off on his purple bicycle (pictured in the post below) from the Bessey Home at Vanderheyden, 250 Spring Avenue in Troy, and has yet to return. While they say he has ridden off in the past, he normally returns a short time later.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO