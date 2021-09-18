CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Beats' picks: Can Duke football upset Northwestern in its first Power Five game of the year?

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery football game, our beat writers Cam Polo, Jake Piazza, Max Rego, Alex Jackson, Micah Hurewitz and Jonathan Levitan will be here to give you their picks for Duke's upcoming matchup, and we'll keep track of their prediction records every week. Northwestern comes to Durham as three-point favorites Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium against the Blue Devils.

www.dukechronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Wade, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Football#Wallace Wade Stadium#American Football#Northwestern#Wildcats#The Blue Devils#Cfp#Fcs#Indiana State#Piazza 1#Trinity

Comments / 0

Community Policy