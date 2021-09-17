CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'How the Monuments Came Down' Filmmakers On Why Lee Statue Didn't Come Down Sooner

NPR
 8 days ago

Robert E. Lee lost the Civil War, and now his statue has lost its place on Richmond's Monument Avenue. A pair of filmmakers tells the story of why both those things matter. HANNAH AYERS: We made the film to expose why the monuments were built in the first place, why they stood for so long and how those monuments are indicative of decades and generations of policies and practices that dehumanized Black lives and, crucially, how Black people were resistant to them before the first one even went up.

www.npr.org

citywatchla.com

An Unwillingness To Abide Lost Cause Idolatry Any Longer: Robert E. Lee Comes Down At Last

After years of efforts by activists, a pair of rulings from Virginia's state Supreme Court finally cleared the way for Wednesday's removal. The only surprise was "how meekly (Lee) surrendered": In under two hours, "A statue that had been a towering fixture was humbly reduced by an unwillingness to abide Lost Cause idolatry any longer." As Lee came down just before 9 a.m., a crowd chanted, "Na na na na, hey hey, hey good-bye." By 10:45, workers had unceremoniously sawed off his torso and begun loading it into a flatbed truck. For now, the statue will go into storage; the pedestal will remain in place during a community-driven effort to "re-imagine" the space, which has long served as a BLM nexus unofficially dubbed the Marcus-David Peters Circle in honor of a Black teacher killed by police. The action was inevitably slammed by a few revisionist crackpots like Laura Ingraham and some old guy trapped at a Florida golf club who decried the loss of the "magnificent" and "genius" Lee; he exclaimed the brutal, racist general was great at everything "except for Gettysburg" - kinda like "except for losing the election" - and deliriously mused, "If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan." Elsewhere, sane, reputable people celebrated the change as a chance to "honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are" - even belatedly, bittersweetly, with much work remaining. MSNBC's Chris Hayes offers a historic look at that long, seesawing battle for multi-racial democracy, from Lee to Reconstruction to Jim Crow to John Lewis to John Roberts' shredding of voting rights and today's ongoing voting suppression efforts; given our enduring racism, he concludes, "No victory in the struggle about the nature of this country is ever final." And Lee, you lose again.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Robert E. Lee Statue Comes Down In Richmond

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Paul DiPasquale about the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond Va,, and the new time capsule that will be buried near the monument's old pedestal. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. For over 100 years, the towering figure of Robert E. Lee loomed large over...
RICHMOND, VA
Culpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: Social media's 'mob rule' took down Lee statue

The headlines recently in the Culpeper Star-Exponent are filled with the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument. I have witnessed our nation’s heritage being usurped since the advent of social media in about 2010. Facebook, Twitter and the like has resulted in what can be defined as “mob” rule.
CULPEPER, VA
drurymirror.org

The Removal of Robert E. Lee: One student’s opinion on the taking down of a Confederate statue

Last week in Richmond, Virginia, a crew took down a statue of Robert E. Lee dating back to 1890. There has been a rise in conversation about Confederate monuments all across the country for several years now. Why are they there? Why are they still there? What do they represent? There is a divide that has formed among Americans who want to see the statues fall or remain. Some say the statues are markers of “American history”. On the other side, some call the statues “symbols of hate and racism”.
RICHMOND, VA
Blue Springs Examiner

Taking down historical displays and monuments is counterproductive

I’m writing in regard to article by guest columnist Christopher Cantwell (The Examiner, Sept. 14, “Canceling history reflects poorly on Missouri and marginalizes people.”) From Mr. Cantwell’s article I gather he was offended that the display “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights” was removed from the...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
phillytrib.com

Frederick Douglass portrait unveiled at Union League

It is widely considered that the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass was the most photographed American of the 19th century, reportedly having more photographs taken than even Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president of the United States. This week in a ceremony at the Union League of Philadelphia, Douglass’ likeness was honored once again with a new portrait, the first of its kind in the 21st century. Produced by renowned artist Jordon Sokol, the painting pays tribute to Douglass’ work during a time when the country fought for its survival against the confederacy. After a year of searching for an existing portrait, Sokol was awarded the commission in September of last year. He will return to the building on October 13th for a special library hour to discuss his work and process on the project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
