North America Online Food Delivery Market to be driven by significant urban population, busy lifestyles, and lack of domestic help in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The global Smart Glass Market is projected to reach USD 13.19 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Renewed confidence of consumers within the economy coupled with greater spending boosted the sales of light-and heavy-duty vehicles. The demand for automotive glass is driven by several factors. The replacement volume of glasses is likely to grow with rise in the total vehicle population and kilometers driven. Adverse road conditions with difficult weather is likely to stimulate the demand for automotive glass replacement. However, buyers tend to defer from fixing minor injury to a windscreen till a vehicle is held up for sale or scrutiny. Therefore, sales of recent vehicles, turnover of used vehicles, and laws for vehicle scrutiny influence the demand for smart glasses in the automotive sector on a global scale.

