US admits drone strike targeting potential ISIS bomber killed 10 civilians
Top U.S. military leaders say a drone strike last month that intended to target a potential ISIS bomber actually killed 10 innocent Afghan civilian, including seven children. “It is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces,” Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. says. NBC’s Courtney Kube reports for Weekend TODAY.Sept. 18, 2021.www.today.com
