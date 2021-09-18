CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US admits drone strike targeting potential ISIS bomber killed 10 civilians

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop U.S. military leaders say a drone strike last month that intended to target a potential ISIS bomber actually killed 10 innocent Afghan civilian, including seven children. “It is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces,” Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. says. NBC’s Courtney Kube reports for Weekend TODAY.Sept. 18, 2021.

