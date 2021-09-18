Who qualifies as ‘high risk’ to get 3rd dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine?

DALLAS, Friday, September 24, 2021 – Today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at least 6 months after receiving the initial two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, for adults ages 65 and older including those who live in long-term care facilities and adults ages 50-64 with other health conditions that increase their risk of severe COVID-19 infection. Adults ages 18-49 who have preexisting health conditions (and based on the individual benefits and risks); and adults ages 18-64 who are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at work as a first-responder, health care professional, teacher or other frontline worker may receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at least 6 months after receiving the initial two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.[1] These recommendations follow Wednesday’s announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amending the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for select adults.[2] The new guidance applies only to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and to the select groups of adults listed, at least 6 months after they received the initial two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO