Who qualifies as ‘high risk’ to get 3rd dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfectious disease specialist Dr. Céline Gounder joins Weekend TODAY to discuss who qualifies for a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after an FDA panel rejected recommending a third dose for most adults.Sept. 18, 2021.

eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
cbs4indy.com

Eligible Hoosiers who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can now get booster shot, health department says

INDIANAPOLIS — The state health department is making booster shots available to Hoosiers who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health said those booster shots are available Friday to eligible Hoosiers. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a booster dose to bolster waning immunity in specific populations. The Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization to include the boosters.
CBS Boston

Who Is Eligible? Dr. Mallika Marshall On Pfizer COVID Vaccine Booster Shot

BOSTON (CBS) — The FDA has finally authorized booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for senior citizens and other high-risk groups. Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer questions about booster shots pertaining to the Pfizer vaccine. Q: Doctor, does this mean people can go out and get a booster shot now? A: Not yet. Yes, the FDA has authorized boosters for people over 65 and people who have health conditions that put them at higher risk of getting severe COVID. Boosters should be given at least six months after the second Pfizer dose. After that decision, a CDC panel recommended boosters...
KION News Channel 5/46

Three reports support arguments for booster doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

By Maggie Fox, Jacqueline Howard and Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN Three reports published Wednesday support the argument that people may need a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine over time, and suggest such boosters would be safe. The reports are part of a batch of data that will be discussed Friday by vaccine advisers to the The post Three reports support arguments for booster doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine appeared first on KION546.
WLFI.com

FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine in people 65 and older and those at high risk

Posted By: By Maggie Fox, Jamie Gumbrecht and Jacqueline Howard, CNN. Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted Friday to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe Covid-19 six months after they get their first two shots.
heart.org

3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose recommended for some adults

DALLAS, Friday, September 24, 2021 – Today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at least 6 months after receiving the initial two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, for adults ages 65 and older including those who live in long-term care facilities and adults ages 50-64 with other health conditions that increase their risk of severe COVID-19 infection. Adults ages 18-49 who have preexisting health conditions (and based on the individual benefits and risks); and adults ages 18-64 who are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at work as a first-responder, health care professional, teacher or other frontline worker may receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at least 6 months after receiving the initial two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.[1] These recommendations follow Wednesday’s announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amending the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for select adults.[2] The new guidance applies only to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and to the select groups of adults listed, at least 6 months after they received the initial two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
kmvt

Booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for some people who have had Pfizer two-dose series

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Department of Health and Welfare supports the authorization of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to administer booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to certain people. Booster doses are available now for those individuals.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PIX11

CDC chief overrules panel, backs COVID booster for all adults in high-risk jobs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters […]
CBS Denver

Despite FDA Approval On COVID Vaccine Boosters, Confusion Remains For Some Coloradans

DENVER (CBS4) – The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will vote on FDA recommendations for booster shots. The vote is expected to be followed and approved by CDC commissioner Dr. Rochelle Walensky, creating a new government guideline. The FDA’s recommendation is for people 65 and up, those whose jobs put them at risk of infection and those who are immunocompromised, but only for those who have had the Pfizer vaccine. “So there are people who are immunocompromised who might need a third dose in order to actually continue to boost their immune system up to that maximum, efficient level. And...
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County hospitals weigh in on FDA’s authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County hospitals are weighing in on the FDA’s announcement to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. As soon as the CDC gives approval for the third booster shot, hospitals in the Santa Barbara County including Cottage Health in Santa Barbara and Lompoc Valley Medical Center in Lompoc say they’re "ready to go."
CBS Denver

‘In Colorado, We Are Ready’: Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To FDA Approval Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Boosters

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis gave a statement on the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for people over 65 and those at high risk for severe illness or exposure to COVID-19. This comes just hours after the FDA announced its approval. The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on December 15, 2020 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Wednesday for a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to be given to three groups — those 65 and older, those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and those at...
KRDO News Channel 13

Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommended Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people at higher risk for COVID-19. Booster doses should be given at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The updated CDC guidance recommends Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years The post Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups appeared first on KRDO.
