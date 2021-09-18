Dairy show to showcase the industry this weekend in Harrisburg
The All-American Dairy Show, returns to Harrisburg this weekend for its 57th year. The event, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, features four days of competitions highlighting the best of seven dairy cattle breeds in the Premier National Youth Show and Open Shows, as well as youth development programs and industry networking designed to grow and sustain a thriving dairy industry in the future.www.tnonline.com
Comments / 0