CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Dairy show to showcase the industry this weekend in Harrisburg

Times News
 7 days ago

The All-American Dairy Show, returns to Harrisburg this weekend for its 57th year. The event, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, features four days of competitions highlighting the best of seven dairy cattle breeds in the Premier National Youth Show and Open Shows, as well as youth development programs and industry networking designed to grow and sustain a thriving dairy industry in the future.

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Harrisburg, PA
Industry
Harrisburg, PA
Business
Fox News

Jury begins deliberation in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's sexual misconduct trial. The R&B star is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Industry#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Cattle#All American

Comments / 0

Community Policy