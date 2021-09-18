STRYPER And SKILLET Featured In 'The Jesus Music' Documentary
STRYPER and SKILLET are among the artists featured in "The Jesus Music", a Lionsgate documentary that explores the ascent in the success of Christian contemporary music (CCM) and its often untold roots. The film tells the untold story of the genre and how "the universal power of music from these artists shine through from their messages of passion, sacrifice, and redemption that inspire millions of devoted listeners," according to an official synopsis.blabbermouth.net
