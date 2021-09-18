How Guns N’ Roses Built ’14 Years’ From Two Different Songs

When Guns N’ Roses turned their attention to the Axl Rose song “Breakdown” during sessions for the Use Your Illusion albums, the title proved to be surprisingly apt. While Rose himself was frustrated over his bandmates' difficulties with the composition, drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Slash both recalled their own struggles as they tried to keep to the rules of their work ethic. “We did a song a day – but some days were longer than others,” Slash said in his 2008 self-titled memoir. "Everyone in the band had a short attention span at that point, and no one wanted to work too long on one thing.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO