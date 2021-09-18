CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three killed in blasts in Afghan city of Jalalabad, sources say

(Reuters) – At least three people were killed and about 20 wounded in a series of blasts in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, two sources in the city said. The fatalities occurred during a series of five blasts, the sources, who said they had received information from hospitals and eyewitnesses, told Reuters.

LiveScience

The Taliban may be hunting for Afghanistan's most famous treasure

With the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country's archaeological remains face a grim future even if the extremist Islamic group decides not to loot or intentionally destroy them. Some news reports suggest the Taliban are already hunting for one of the country's most famous caches; the so-called "Bactrian Treasure" is...
New York Post

Armed Taliban fighters seen riding pedal boats on lake in Afghanistan

They’re taking their favorite weapons out on the water. More than two dozen Taliban fighters, armed with rocket launchers and assault rifles, were seen riding in colorful, swan-themed pedal boats at Band-e Amir National Park in the eastern Bamiyan province of Afghanistan Saturday. In one of the photos shared to...
abc17news.com

ISIS affiliate claims spate of attacks on Taliban in Afghan city of Jalalabad

The eastern city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan has seen a spate of attacks against the Taliban this week by the group IS Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of ISIS. ISIS-K claimed three attacks in the city on Wednesday and Thursday. Through ISIS’ official Amaq media outlet, it claimed to have killed six Taliban personnel in three different attacks. Two were carried out with guns and the third used an improvised explosive advice. In Thursday’s attack, the group claimed that “Caliphate soldiers targeted a member of the Taliban militia with pistol shots, which led to his death.”
AFP

Afghan activist says Taliban have no choice but to listen to women

The Taliban will have no choice than to bend to the demands of Afghan women if they want to escape economic collapse and diplomatic isolation, a leading rights activist said. - Economic collapse - The head of the Afghan Women’s Network, Seraj has long advocated for the equal participation of women in deeply patriarchal Afghanistan.
AFP

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he did not know if a final strike in Afghanistan killed an aid worker rather than an Islamic State militant, saying an investigation was underway. In the last known hit before US troops ended their 20-year war in Afghanistan, a Reaper drone struck a car in Kabul as the Pentagon said it disrupted a plot by the Islamic State extremist movement for a new attack on the Kabul airport. But the brother of Ezmarai Ahmadi, a worker for a US-based aid group who was killed, told AFP that 10 family members died. A video investigation by The New York Times later found that Ahmadi had been moving water cannisters, possibly raising unfounded suspicions. Blinken, asked during testimony at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee whether the strike killed an aid worker, said, "I don't know because we're reviewing it."
IBTimes

At Least Two Dead In Blasts In Afghanistan's Jalalabad: Taliban

At least two people were killed and up to 20 more wounded in three explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, a Taliban official said. "So far we have reports of two killed and up to 20 wounded," said the Taliban official, who asked not to be named, and said that a patrol vehicle was targeted.
saurav sarkar

More Than 25 Taliban Fighters Were Killed In The Blast In Jalalabad (Afghanistan): Islamic State Claimed The Attack.

Taliban and IS are having a hard time as they disagree on religious and strategic matters, resulting in bloody conflict. ISIS claimed for bombings in eastern Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, the Amaaq News Agency reported on Sunday via its Telegram channel. According to Amaaq News Agency, there were "three separate bomb attacks" in Jalalabad on Saturday targeting three Taliban vehicles and another bomb attack on a "Taliban vehicle" on Sunday. "In a series of explosions that took place, more than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded."
The Independent

To protect Afghan girls, UN panel urges conditions on aid

Aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women’s rights and access to education under the rule of the Taliban government, a panel of high-level speakers said at the United Nations on Friday. Since taking control of the country last month when the U.S.-backed government collapsed, the Taliban have allowed younger girls and boys back to school. But in grades six to 12, they have allowed only boys back to school along with their male teachers. The United Nations says 4.2 million children are not enrolled in school in Afghanistan, and 60% of them girls.The...
The Independent

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

The Taliban s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan But both sides still need each other.With the Biden administration looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.Over two decades of war, American officials accused Pakistan of playing a double game by promising to fight terrorism and cooperate with Washington...
The Independent

The Latest: Roadside bomb hits Taliban car, at least 1 hurt

A Taliban official says a roadside bomb has hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing Saturday. The Islamic State group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.An official at Nangarhar provincial hospital said the bomb killed a Taliban militant and wounded seven others, including four civilians. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he...
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
