Omaha Roncalli grad Alec Bohm is the Philadelphia Phillies' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. Each one of MLB's 30 teams nominates one player for the award that is given to the player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team." The award has been handed out annually since 1971 and has gone to 19 Hall of Famers.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO