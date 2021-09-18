Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new redistricting maps for state House and Senate districts amid opposition from Democrats....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com

Legal challenges are expected for the newly approved redistricting maps for the Ohio House and Senate. The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted along party lines to approve the new district maps. But since it was not a unanimous vote, the commission will have to look at redrawing the maps again in four years, versus 10 years if the whole commission approved the maps. Some groups say the maps were drawn unfairly to favor Republicans in the state. Commission co-chairman and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp expect Ohio’s highest court will be involved in the process.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO