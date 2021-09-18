Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new redistricting maps for state House and Senate districts amid opposition from Democrats....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday approved new state House and Senate districts for the next four years amid staunch opposition from state Democratic lawmakers, including the two Democratic members of the seven-member largely Republican commission. In turn, opposing groups such as the Equal Districts Coalition, a...clevelandurbannews.com
