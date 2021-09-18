5 New Takeaways From The Next-Generation Subaru WRX

Car companies both follow and set trends, depending on many factors from the designer's idea to the bean counters' cost assessment to what the board of management thinks will work. However, the car world seems a little lost at the moment. We have a Ford that is both an SUV and a Mustang, we have a BMW 7 Series that looks like it auditioned for the part of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, and we have Tesla promising a truck that looks like a few chopping boards were pasted together. Then we have the new Subaru WRX, a car that we're told is a sedan but that features crossover-inspired styling cues that nobody seems to like. Fortunately, The Sketch Monkey knows how to fix those appalling looks.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO