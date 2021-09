On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status in places with high COVID-19 transmission rates. This accounts for around 94% of the United States, including Athens-Clarke County. Before the updated guidance, the University System of Georgia issued their own statement on masks on May 17, following previous CDC guidelines: fully vaccinated individuals could resume classes and other activities without wearing a mask while unvaccinated individuals would be strongly encouraged to wear one.

