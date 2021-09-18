CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina legislator named Senate DFL leader; Frentz happy with selection

By PHILIP WEYHE, TIM PUGMIRE
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Democrats in the Minnesota Senate selected Sen. Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, as their new caucus leader. The pick came during a private caucus meeting Monday night. Franzen is a lawyer and small business owner who was first elected to her suburban senate seat in 2012. She is currently serving her third term. Franzen grew up in Puerto Rico. She is a member of the Legislature’s People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) caucus.

