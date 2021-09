“It was a few months into the pandemic and all our regular music gigs had dried up,” said Dave Kraus, a member of the Dixiedelics, a group of professional musicians who play traditional New Orleans style Jazz every other Sunday on North Richman Avenue in Fullerton. “I was longing to be with friends and to play music again. When I saw Aimee (Aul) and Christina (Garner) playing folk music on Christina’s lawn, I knew what I wanted to do. To my great surprise, the other musicians were more than willing to perform without being paid for their services.” The Dixiedelics (also known as the Delics) have been playing together professionally for years at various locations, including Bourbon Street restaurant and Steamers Jazz Club in downtown Fullerton. However, when the pandemic hit, they had to find a new way to perform music again. The Dixiedelics began their lawn concerts after Covid shutdowns ended opportunities to play or hear live music.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO