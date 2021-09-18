Showing respect & appreciation

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Donna Summerall
Cover picture for the articleThe Horseshoe Robertson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) delivered cookies and kind words to area first responders last weekend to honor them on the 20 year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. By honoring the firefighters, police, deputies, and EMTs, the DAR chapter feels they are keeping the memory of those heroes who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 in everyone's thoughts.

