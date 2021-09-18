Local Young Reedley Artist: Tamsen Taves

While they say art is in the eye of the beholder, there are few classical artists whose work would not be appreciated by the masses. One would be hard pressed to harshly criticize Monet or Da Vinci, or speak ill of Michelangelo’s work. Even Pablo Picasso, while his style may be too abstract for some, created images that most would agree, draw the viewer into his world, evoking emotion and contemplative thought. Whether one loves an artist’s particular style or not, even critics can appreciate the skill it takes to render pictorial representations of the world around us on a two-dimensional canvas or paper with just the strokes of a brush or pencil. So, when it is done well, even the most novice art aficionados among us are able to behold the beauty.