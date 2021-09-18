CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Less Than 50 Days To Go Until The 4th CIIE Begins

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4 th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's largest import expo, will continue to be a mega show for the world's latest products, technologies and services, said organizers at the press conference marking the 50-day countdown to the expo on Sept 16.

Six major exhibition categories will be kept for this year's event, which will have an exhibition area exceeding 360,000 square meters as well as more exhibitors than last year, according to Zhou Lingyan, deputy general manager of the business exhibition division of the CIIE Bureau.

Over 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and industrial leading companies that participated in last year's expo will be present at this year's event, a testament to the expo's strong appeal.

Zhou said that the number of small and medium-sized enterprises are coming in groups to participate in this year's event, 30% higher than last year.

Trade agencies, such as those from Japan, Denmark, Poland and New Zealand, have all increased the size of their booths to house more small exhibitors. "The Central and Eastern Europe booth is more than 1,500 square meters and will feature 60 companies," Zhou said.

A total of 13 themed sections will be set up focusing on popular industries such as integrated circuits, public health and epidemic control, biological medicine and smart transportation, in line with the efforts to increase professionalism of the expo.

A section for innovation incubation will be set in the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Automobile and Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition areas, housing more than 100 exhibitors in the fields of artificial intelligence, life sciences and automatic driving.

A series of forums and other activities will be held during the expo to share entrepreneurship experience with startups, helping them gain easier access to the market.

Wang Hongwei, head of the buyers service division of the CIIE Bureau, said the division has held 17 roadshows over the past several months to introduce the expo to a wider range of businesses, and attracted more than 2,600 domestic companies.

Nearly 600 domestic groups of buyers will be attending this year's expo. Through data screening, invitations will be issued to 40,000 targeted buyers to the fourth CIIE.

The CIIE Bureau and Bank of China will hold large matchmaking conferences during the expo from Nov 6 to Nov 8, where one-on-one meetings will be arranged between buyers and exhibitors with services such as interpretation and video links.

In the past three years, the on-site matchmaking conferences have helped more than 3,000 exhibitors and 7,000 buyers reach deals or future cooperation agreements, said Liu Wei, general manager of the inclusive finance department at Bank of China's Shanghai branch.

This year, the exhibition will be held online with an offline experience zone in the North Hall of the venue, where visitors can use virtual reality devices to tour the online exhibition hall, said Cui Ying, director of the division of exhibitors recruitment of the CIIE Bureau.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/less-than-50-days-to-go-until-the-4th-ciie-begins-301379909.html

SOURCE China International Import Expo (CIIE)

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Tokyo reports less than 1000 COVID-19 cases three consecutive days

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Tokyo Saturday was 862, the third consecutive day with less than 1,000 cases in the mega-city and the fifth time in September. Tokyo saw an average of 2,231 new cases per day in the first week of September, which dropped to 1,243.7 cases in the second week. The capital recorded a total of 125,606 coronavirus infections in August, or an average of 4,051.8 cases per day, up from the average of 1,420.5 cases in July, when it recorded 44,034 total infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ciie#The Ciie Bureau#Bank Of China
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for the digital trade in China after a crackdown on the volatile currencies. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
Denmark
Country
Japan
Country
China
MarketWatch

Bitcoin drops after PBOC said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender

Cryptocurrencies came under pressure on Friday after the People's Bank of China said digital currencies were not legal tender in the country and spoke of a deeper crackdown. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," according to a tranalsation of the statement on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website Friday. The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehavior in order to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," it said. Bitcoin dropped over 5% and Ether dropped 9%.
MARKETS
The Independent

Researchers detect malaria resistant to key drug in Africa

Scientists have found evidence of a resistant form of malaria in Uganda a worrying sign that the top drug used against the parasitic disease could ultimately be rendered useless without more action to stop its spread.Researchers in Uganda analyzed blood samples from patients treated with artemesinin, the primary medicine used for malaria in Africa in combination with other drugs. They found that by 2019, nearly 20% of the samples had genetic mutations suggesting the treatment was ineffective. Lab tests showed it took much longer for those patients to get rid of the parasites that cause malaria.Drug-resistant forms of...
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Rao's sauce, Noosa yogurt parent Sovos Brands soars 21% as trading begins after IPO

Sovos Brands Inc. , parent company to pasta sauce brand Rao's and yogurt brand Noosa, soared 20.8% as trading began on Thursday. Shares priced at $12 per share, below the expected pricing range of $14 to $16. The company sold 23.33 million shares in the IPO to raise $280 million. The IPO pricing valued the company at about $1.17 billion. The stock is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SOVO." The company joins a number of others including Remitly Global Inc. and EngageSmart Inc. in opening for trading on Thursday alone. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8.1% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 18.6% for the period.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy