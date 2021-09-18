CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Exclusive-Donovan Mitchell Explains How He Can Win NBA MVP in 2022

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonovan Mitchell had a strong 2020-21 NBA season, being selected to play in the All-Star game and leading the Utah Jazz to a No. The Western Conference’s No. 1 seed. Mitchell wants to be the No.1 seed in the Western Conference for the 2021-22 season. Mitchell is aiming to be the No. 1 player in the league. PopCulture.com caught up with Mitchell, a 25-year-old star basketball player. He revealed that being the NBA MVP is one of his personal goals for the season.

