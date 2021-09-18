CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake is Vaccinated Nicki Minaj Shares His Vaccine Status on Twitter

By Amy Comfi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough many understood where Nicki was coming from, the rapper was still in the headlines over the matter. During the uproar, she said that Drake had contracted COVID-19 even though he had received a vaccine. This has left many people wondering if it’s true. So is Drake vaccinated or not?...

Rye
5d ago

I knew someone who still got chicken pox after getting the vaccine but it was a very mild case compared to my experience. What’s her point?

Stephen Mad
4d ago

haha the vaccine gives you the covid delta ....covid was fake and just the flu untill the vaccine roll out. the only reason this is still going on is the vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy