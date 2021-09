Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a $3.5 million lottery jackpot said she only checked her ticket after seeing a Facebook post about the unclaimed prize. The Bargo, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials that she bought a ticket for the Set for Life drawing from Bargo Newsagency, but she didn't check the results after the drawing until she was tipped off by social media.

LOTTERY ・ 25 DAYS AGO