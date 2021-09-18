How fire insurance works and what the future looks like after Caldor

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A Carmichael restaurant is being made to pay back wages and damages after it reportedly didn’t pay overtime wages to its employees. The U.S. Department of Labor is reporting that Lido Bar & Grill in Carmichael didn’t record all of the hours its employees worked and broke federal law by not paying them overtime. In a statement on Friday, the Department said the restaurant either, “paid the cooks a salary with no overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek or paid overtime hours in cash at straight-time rates.” As a result of the investigation, the Department...

