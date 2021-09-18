CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How fire insurance works and what the future looks like after Caldor

By Rich Allen rallen@postindependent.com
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California’s insurance landscape continues to evolve as devastating wildfires like Caldor and Tamarack become the rule instead of the exception. The new-found prevalence of substantial fires is only increasing liability, leading to rising premiums and, for some carriers, an outright refusal to cover fire damage. Insurance options still exist but the issue is, and will continue to be, matching the price point.

www.tahoedailytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

What negative home equity looks like in metro Phoenix — and how it’s trending

U.S. homeowners with mortgages have seen their equity increase by 29.3% year over year, representing a collective equity gain of more than $2.9 trillion and an average gain of $51,500 per borrower since the second quarter of 2020, according to a new CoreLogic report. The company’s Homeowner Equity Report released...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTEN.com

How Does Life Insurance Work? An Informative Guide

Originally Posted On: https://financeninsurance.com/how-does-life-insurance-work-an-informative-guide/. No one questions the need for car insurance and health insurance, but life insurance? How does life insurance work?. The concept of “protection against loss of human life” is hardly new. In fact, it can be found as far back as the ancient civilizations of Babylon,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
New Haven Register

How Pay-Per-Mile Auto Insurance Works

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. If the pandemic changed where you work, you may be able to get some auto insurance savings. If your commute ended...
ECONOMY
Ladders

This is what work will look like in 2030, and it isn’t pretty

• Rapid change, as Baby Boomers retire, will reshape the U.S. job market by 2030, according to a new Bureau of Labor Statistics projection. • Healthcare continues to be the fastest-growing industry. • There will be fewer CEOs, too. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shared a new jobs report,...
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
CBS Sacramento

Carmichael Restaurant Forced To Pay $167,211 In Back Wage And Fines For Allegedly Breaking Overtime Laws

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A Carmichael restaurant is being made to pay back wages and damages after it reportedly didn’t pay overtime wages to its employees. The U.S. Department of Labor is reporting that  Lido Bar & Grill in Carmichael didn’t record all of the hours its employees worked and broke federal law by not paying them overtime. In a statement on Friday, the Department said the restaurant either, “paid the cooks a salary with no overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek or paid overtime hours in cash at straight-time rates.” As a result of the investigation, the Department...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Lara
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Insurance#Insurance Company#Property Insurance#Business Insurance#Fair#Senate
Amy Christie

4 cities to stay away from in Colorado

Colorado is one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S. and it’s also known for its beautiful views and unique cultural experiences. However, the amazing landscape and outdoor attractions are shaded by crime and the need to always be aware of your surroundings.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Households ‘struggling to cover essentials after legacy debt deduction’

The hardships some households are facing due to the collection of historic tax credit overpayments must be reduced, a charity has said.StepChange Debt Charity said some people are unable to pay for essentials.Tax credit overpayments are among the debts collected through deductions from Universal Credit following a previous agreement between HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).According to StepChange’s survey data, 98% of clients experiencing such deductions struggle to cope, and 59% borrow to cover the shortfall.Nearly nine in 10 (89%) clients surveyed had a payment taken which they could not afford.We depend...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Footwear News

Retail Groups Request More Time to Implement Vaccine Mandate For Employees

In the wake of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for certain companies, retail organizations are expressing concerns about their ability to see the mandate through. In a joint open letter sent to Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), representatives from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) requested that retailers be given 90 days to implement and create systems needed to meet the new mandate. President Biden announced earlier this month that businesses with 100 or more employees would have to mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees. The new mandate could...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy