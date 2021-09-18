CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Pulse: Thoughts on the market

By David VomundSpecial to the Tribune
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fed is setting the stage to start tapering, i.e. reducing its bond buying and ultimately ending the program. The Fed must feel that the economy needs no more help from them given the spending by Uncle Sam. On that they’re right, but for now we have to get past the delta variant’s short-term impact on demand and with it the outlook for profits and stock prices. Add in the timing of the first rate increase — sooner than earlier thought — and you can see why investors might be cautious.

