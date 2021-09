WWE's Zelina Vega showed off some awesome new gear inspired by the Itachi Uchiha and the Akatsuki group from Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto that she almost got to wear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown! Vega has definitely struck a chord with fans in the past for the number of fun pop culture inspired looks and full wrestling gear that she has shown off since coming back to the WWE, and couple this with the fun Naruto inspired looks and cosplay she has shared through social media in her spare time, and fans couldn't wait to see what was next.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO