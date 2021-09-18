CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action Results in Charges Involving over $1.4 Billion in Alleged Losses

 6 days ago
WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice announced today criminal charges against 138 defendants, including 42 doctors, nurses, and other licensed medical professionals, in 31 federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various healthcare fraud schemes that resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in alleged losses. The enforcement...

