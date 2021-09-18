CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Earnest Pleads Guilty to 113-Count Federal Hate Crime Indictment in Connection with Poway Synagogue Shooting and Mosque Arson

Assistant U. S. Attorneys Peter Ko (619) 546-7359 and Shane Harrigan (619) 546-6981. John T. Earnest of Rancho Penasquitos pleaded guilty in federal court today to a 113-count hate crimes indictment, admitting that he set fire to an Escondido mosque and opened fire in a Poway synagogue because he wanted to kill Muslims and Jews. The religiously- and racially-motivated attacks resulted in the murder of one person and the attempted murders of 53 others.

