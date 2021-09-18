Key figure in Laurens County drug trafficking conspiracy sentenced to federal prison
DUBLIN, GA: A key figure in a Laurens County-area drug trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison. Rodney Jarrod Denson, a/k/a “RD,” 45, of Dublin, Ga., was sentenced to 262 months in prison after pleading guilty Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana, and Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Denson to pay a fine of $2,000 and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
