Federal Court Permanently Enjoins Tax Return Preparers in Louisiana

 6 days ago
A federal court in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana has permanently enjoined two New Orleans-area tax return preparers from preparing returns for others and from owning, operating, or franchising any tax return preparation business in the future. The court entered judgment against Mario Alexander by...

