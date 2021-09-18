CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Man Pleads Guilty to Drug and Gun Charges

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Charles Scott, age 61, of Syracuse pled guilty yesterday to distributing cocaine and heroin, possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, and Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division.

