Middle East

Three killed in blasts in Afghan city of Jalalabad, sources say

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – At least three people were killed and about 20 wounded in a series of blasts in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, two sources in the city said. The fatalities occurred during a series of five blasts, the sources, who said they had received information from hospitals and eyewitnesses, told Reuters.

