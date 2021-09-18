CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

UAE to give conglomerate favourable treatment after local hiring pledge

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates will give favourable treatment to a locally-owned conglomerate after it pledged on Saturday to hire thousands of citizens, days after the government unveiled a $6.5 billion plan to get more Emiratis in private sector jobs. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum...

WBUR

33 CEOs Of U.S. Companies Pledge To Hire Afghan Refugees

Some of the biggest companies in the U.S. are promising to hire and train refugees from Afghanistan. About 40,000 Afghans have arrived in the country this month alone. Amazon, Uber, UPS and Pfizer are among 33 companies that have made the pledge to find them jobs. Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of...
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

Saudi conglomerate to repay $1.9B to banks after law change

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi company that owes billions of dollars will pay banks back $1.9 billion after an agreement was reached with creditors following more than decade of efforts. The website of the Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper on Wednesday quoted business conglomerate Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers as saying that a new Saudi bankruptcy law made the restructuring possible. Under the deal, AHAB will pay lenders the $1.9 billion in settlements through a mix of cash, traded shares, real estate and proceeds from the sale of one of the company’s investments. The amount proposed is equal to about 26% of the $7.3 billion the company owes in debt claims.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Nomura cuts China 2021 growth forecast to 7.7% from 8.2%

BEIJING (Reuters) – Analysts at Nomura cut their forecast for China’s annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021 to 7.7% from 8.2% on Friday, citing the impact of factories pausing operations amid power outages and environmental policies. “Over recent weeks, a surging number of factories across China have been...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Brazil ag minister positive for COVID-19 a week after G20 meeting

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina has tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a Twitter post on Friday, one week after meeting with G20 ministers in Europe. The news comes three days after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on a...
AGRICULTURE
101 WIXX

Norway raises interest rates, says another hike likely in December

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as expected, and said more hikes will follow as it joins a short but growing list of nations moving away from emergency-level borrowing costs. Norges Bank’s monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.25% from...
WORLD
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for the digital trade in China after a crackdown on the volatile currencies. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Nexi exec says group interested in digital euro, no formal talks with ECB

MILAN (Reuters) – Nexi is interested in working on a digital version of the euro, but there are no formal talks with the European Central Bank (ECB), the Italian payment group’s corporate and external affairs director Saverio Tridico said on Friday. Nexi CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo was quoted by CNBC as...
ECONOMY
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. In Biden's latest effort to cement US leadership in the face of a rising China, the so-called Quad agreed to move ahead on a joint plan to provide Covid-19 vaccines around Asia, launched a new climate initiative and said the four nations would begin holding annual summits. Without any explicit mention of China, the leaders of the four democracies in a joint statement said they were committed to "promoting the free, open,â¯rules-based order, rooted in â¯international law and undaunted by coercion." "We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values and territorial integrity of states," they said.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Brazil sets 5G mobile auction for Nov 4, says minister

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel has scheduled the country’s auction of fifth generation (5G) mobile spectrum for Nov. 4, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Friday on Twitter. Telecom regulator Anatel had interrupted the analysis of the rules for the auction on Sept. 13 and took the...
WORLD
wmleader.com

Police detain HNA’s founder Chen Feng, CEO Adam Tan days after breaking one of China’s biggest conglomerates into four units

Two top executives of HNA Group have been detained by China’s police, days after one of the country’s largest private conglomerates was broken down into four separate businesses following its bankruptcy restructuring. HNA’s founder and former chairman Chen Feng, and the former chief executive Adam Tan Xiangdong have been detained...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank

After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday issued a statement again denying misconduct and rejecting the report. An independent investigation released last week found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Factbox-Five facts about Huawei’s CFO Meng

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and U.S. prosecutors are expected to appear in court to say they have reached an agreement to resolve charges against her, according to a source familiar with the matter, concluding a process that should allow her to leave Canada. Meng...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

U.S. probes security impact of importing magnets used in fighter jets, missiles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday said it would investigate whether national security is threatened by overrelying on imports of certain magnets used in fighter aircraft and missile guidance systems, part of the Biden administration’s global supply chain review. The neodymium-iron-boron (NDFEB) permanent magnets are used in a...
MILITARY

