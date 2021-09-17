CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Team Biden’s non-response and other commentary

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite arrests at the US-Mexico border reaching a 21-year high, Team Biden “continues to do virtually nothing about it,” notes Jonathan Tobin at Newsweek. It’s “constrained in large measure by the antipathy of the Democratic Party base toward enforcement of existing immigration laws, and the president’s own clear intention” to weaken initiatives aimed at halting illegal crossings and deporting those here illegally. Efforts to resume work on the border wall or reinforce Border Patrol are “out of the question,” although the administration is “quietly rooting” for courts to reinstate asylum orders issued by Team Trump. Indeed, as the crisis wreaks havoc on border states and mushrooms into “a humanitarian catastrophe,” neither Biden nor White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki will even call what is happening “a crisis.” For an administration that promised “honesty and competence, the non-response to illegal immigration” shows “Biden will provide neither.”

