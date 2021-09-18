Santa Rosa Police Investigate Stabbing of 2 Teen Girls at Recent Sideshow

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa are investigating the stabbing of two teenage girls during recent sideshow activity, authorities said. On Thursday evening at approximately 7 p.m., Santa Rosa police dispatch started receiving calls about people gathering at the intersection of West Avenue and Sebastopol Road, with sideshow activity reported a short time later. Police were unable to immediately respond due to staffing levels and other high-priority calls, and the sideshow quickly grew to 300-400 people and 50-70 vehicles.