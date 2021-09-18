CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky football without two linebackers against Chattanooga on Saturday

Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Kentucky starting “jack” linebacker Jordan Wright was among the players not in uniform prior to the Wildcats’ game against Chattanooga on Saturday. Wright did not play toward the end of UK’s game against Missouri last weekend after suffering an undisclosed injury. Mark Stoops indicated throughout the week that he was “day to day” and that his prognosis was good to return soon, but he won’t play for Kentucky on Saturday. Wright this season has been involved in nine tackles (six solo), including two tackles for a loss, and has one of UK’s seven sacks on the season.

