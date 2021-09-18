McDonald’s: $0.50 Double Cheeseburger Today!

McDonald's has officially announced its upcoming Happy Meal toy line celebrating Walt Disney World Resort's upcoming 50th anniversary. Several weeks after ComicBook.com reported that the Happy Meal toys were coming to McDonald's, the fast food chain officially confirmed the new line of 50 toys, which are all based off of characters seen in various Disney World rides and attractions. "From cherry Olaf to the unforgettable Mickey Mouse, each Happy Meal will feature one of 50 different figurines of fan favorite Disney characters from over the years, while supplies last," McDonald's said in a statement.
