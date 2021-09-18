CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s: $0.50 Double Cheeseburger Today!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a frugal lunch or dinner idea at McDonald’s!. Today only, McDonald’s is offering $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers! Just open the app and look for the coupon. Valid in-store today only, September 18, 2021. Thanks, Freebies4Mom!

moneysavingmom.com

Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

Is McDonald’s halal?

MCDONALD'S is a fast food favourite around the world. But is it halal? Here's all you need to know... No McDonald’s food in the UK is Halal. However in other countries where the majority of people are muslim, McDonald’s has Halal menu. On the McDonald’s UK website the company says...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Is Making This Big Change to Happy Meals

McDonald's has just announced a major upgrade to its Happy Meals, but the change doesn't have anything to do with food. The chain said that by 2025, the toys that come with its Happy Meal deals will be quite different than those you've known since the summer of 1979, the year the first Happy Meals were offered.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Is Not Happy About This McDonald's Sandwich Prank

Five days ago, Brenden, a TikTok prankster, decided to expand his repertoire from pranking the staff of supermarkets and various stores to a McDonald's. In the video, he approaches the cashier with the complaint that his McChicken Sandwich contained a frozen chicken patty. He claimed to have bought it an hour earlier and had only just discovered the issue. In actuality, he had thrown the sandwich into the freezer overnight.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ComicBook

McDonald's Disney Happy Meals Officially Announced

McDonald's has officially announced its upcoming Happy Meal toy line celebrating Walt Disney World Resort's upcoming 50th anniversary. Several weeks after ComicBook.com reported that the Happy Meal toys were coming to McDonald's, the fast food chain officially confirmed the new line of 50 toys, which are all based off of characters seen in various Disney World rides and attractions. "From cherry Olaf to the unforgettable Mickey Mouse, each Happy Meal will feature one of 50 different figurines of fan favorite Disney characters from over the years, while supplies last," McDonald's said in a statement.
FOOD & DRINKS
Commercial-News

Covington McDonald's to open Sept. 28

COVINGTON, Ind. — The grand opening of the new Covington, Ind., McDonald’s is set for Sept. 28. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Central that morning. The restaurant will officially open for business serving lunch at 10 a.m., following the ceremony which will feature local leaders,...
COVINGTON, IN
Citizen Online

Auburn McDonald's locations close in-person dining

Customers walking up to the doors at Auburn's two McDonald's restaurants are now being greeted by signs letting them know that orders will be limited to takeout, drive-thru or delivery. The restaurants on Grant Avenue and Genesee Street have temporarily closed their seating areas for dining. Customers can still come...
AUBURN, NY
Food Beast

McDonald's and BoxLunch Launch an Exclusive Collection Of Merchandise

McDonald's has partnered up with pop culture retailer, BoxLunch, for its first-ever U.S. retail collaboration. The exclusive collection debuts on September 20 at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com. Foodie fashion is the highlight here, covering all the bases from clothing, accessories, and collectibles. The Golden Arches-themed items include t-shirts, sweatshirts, bags,...
RETAIL
WLOX

Free breakfast for employee referrals at Gautier McDonald’s

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Lines at fast-food restaurants are through the roof right now, as eateries across the U.S. struggle to hire and retain employees. The Descher Organization hasn’t been susceptible to the nationwide trend with its 18 McDonald’s, 17 of which are in Mississippi. “My family has owned these...
GAUTIER, MS
Idaho State Journal

New Blackfoot McDonald's greeted with long lines

BLACKFOOT — After months of anticipation, the new McDonald's fast food restaurant opened at 1275 Parkway Dr. on Thursday, giving local residents their McDonald's "fry fix" without having to leave town. Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll said the city gave the green light to occupy the building early Thursday morning, and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Thrillist

McDonald's Pumpkin & Creme Pie Is Back

McDonald's Pumpkin & Creme Pie has already been spotted this season. Based on posts on social media, the beloved fall treat has made its seasonal return, at least in some locations. One Instagram user, @junkfoodonthego, posted that they got the pie in Los Angeles. The pie is coated in sugar,...
RESTAURANTS
Action News Jax

McDonald’s to reduce plastic in Happy Meal toys

A big change is coming to the iconic McDonald’s Happy Meal. It’s not the food that is changing, rather, it’s what comes with the meal, and what most kids are really after — THE TOYS. The fast-food chain announced Tuesday that it will be reducing the amount of plastic that...
FOOD & DRINKS
Wbaltv.com

McMerch: McDonald's releases clothing line, accessories

(Photos: BoxLunch via CNN) — Call it "hamburger chic" ... McDonald's is releasing a clothing line and accessories based on the world-famous fast-food restaurant. BoxLunch says it has partnered with Feeding America to donate a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent on the merchandise. The McDonald's-inspired...
APPAREL
telegram.com

Then & Now: McDonald's, 407 Main St., Worcester

The storefront at 407 Main St. in downtown Worcester has had a few notable tenants over the years. Some might remember the days of Bell Shops, its big, bright windows filled with fancy dresses. Others connect the address to the current occupant, Woosta Pizza, its slices the largest in the...
WORCESTER, MA
Paste Magazine

Le McDo: Is McDonald's Truly Better in France?

Ze French are infamous for their exacting demands and romantic way of life: they love to sit in cafes burning hours slowly with a long cigarette over a short coffee, they have an unflinching commitment to displays of amour, and they paved the way for haute-cuisine. In short, most French people simply believe that they ‘do’ life better. This claim of superiority even extends to the most iconic symbol of American food: McDonald’s. But is there any truth to the claim that “McDo” (as it is endearingly called by French speakers) is actually better in France than the United States?
RESTAURANTS

