The Buffalo Bills made running back Zack Moss a healthy scratch for the season opener on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers for one reason; speed. The Bills used Matt Breida in the passing and running games during the preseason, getting him to the outside where he can showcase his speed. They can pair him with Isaiah McKenzie or have Breida take those jet sweep snaps while McKenzie works back from his shoulder injury. McKenzie wasn’t limited in practice this week, but with the additional returner duties, it can’t hurt to have Breida up and active.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO