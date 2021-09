Beachy northeast Brazil makes for the perfect holiday getaway. Book your ideal resort with Culture Trip. Up in the northeast of Brazil, where the outback desert of the sertão meets the wild Atlantic, is Natal: a small state capital surrounded by long, dune-backed beaches with great kite- and wind-surfing. The most popular is Ponta Negra, a mile or so from the city center. If you’re considering traveling in the area, these are the best hotels to book in Natal.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO