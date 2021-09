Jacere Duncan scored two touchdowns to help Corcoran to a 34-12 victory over visiting Nottingham in a Class AA contest on Saturday. “We felt as though we let last week slip away from us because we beat ourselves and didn’t execute in the second half,” said Corcoran coach Tyrone Fisher. “We needed to focus on the little details. This week’s emphasis was playing for four quarters and finishing drives.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO