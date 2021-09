In 1936 Davis was the first Black man to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point since Reconstruction. For four years, he was “silenced” by his fellow classmates. They refused to speak to him outside of class. Still, he persisted and graduated. Many of those classmates made amends to him after the war, according to his autobiography. However, others never would. In the Army Air Corps in the 1940s, Davis had to fight racism, bureaucracy and strong resistance to the idea of training Black pilots for combat.

