Trudeau Warns Against Vote Split in Tight Canada Election

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklin, Ontario (Reuters) -With the Canadian election in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival implored supporters to stay the course and avoid vote splitting that could hand their opponent victory. Both men campaigned in the same seat-rich Toronto...

