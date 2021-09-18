CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France says to work with India to promote multilateral order

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign affairs minister agreed with his Indian counterpart to work on a programme to promote “a truly multilateral international order,” the French foreign ministry said on Saturday. Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also agreed during a call to deepen their strategic partnership, “based on a...

