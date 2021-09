It could be said that football is a game of two halves. While the outcome is determined by the sum of the halves, sometimes there’s cause for optimism in the face of adversity. The sum of the two halves from Friday’s game between Pewitt and Celina heavily favored the state-ranked Bobcats, who scored in less than a minute on the game’s opening drive and put up all the points they needed in the…

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO