Just before 5:30 this morning, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office received a call about fuel leaking from a truck moving south on Highway 169 in North Caddo Parish. Deputies responded to the call and stopped the 18 wheeler at the intersection of LA-538 and North Market Street, but not before the truck had already spilled an estimated three hundred gallons of diesel fuel all over Hwy 538, Hwy 169, and Hwy 1.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO