Geovanni Calderon ran one of his best races of the seasons finishing 8th overall at last weekend’s cross country meet in Hallsville. Calderon finished the 3.1-mile race with an overall time of 17:48 and a mile time of 5:44. Overall, the varsity boys team finished in fourth place just three points behind district rival Hallsville. Other finishers for the varsity boys were Oscar Otero (17th, 18:13…